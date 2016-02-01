FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Fresh & Easy seeking more time to close shop for good
February 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt Fresh & Easy seeking more time to close shop for good

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Grocery chain Fresh & Easy wants more time to control its second bankruptcy to resolve any issues in winding down, bringing an end to the brand nearly a decade after it was launched with fanfare by British grocer Tesco PLC.

In October, Fresh & Easy filed for Chapter 11 protection after a failed turnaround, led by supermarket-box-boy-turned-billionaire Ron Burkle, whose Yucaipa Cos acquired more than 100 stores out of the chain’s 2013 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PLD9hZ

