F-Squared says contested license not part of bankruptcy sale

(Reuters) - F-Squared Investment Management moved on Monday to clear up concerns about intellectual property another company said may have been improperly passed along to the bankrupt investment manager, in a bid to keep its planned sale on track.

Compass Capital Management said in court papers last week it owned the rights to intellectual property employing complex algorithms for uncovering overbought or oversold securities that use exactly the same unusual criteria F-Squared’s model appears to use.

