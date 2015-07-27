FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F-Squared says contested license not part of bankruptcy sale
July 27, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

F-Squared says contested license not part of bankruptcy sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - F-Squared Investment Management moved on Monday to clear up concerns about intellectual property another company said may have been improperly passed along to the bankrupt investment manager, in a bid to keep its planned sale on track.

Compass Capital Management said in court papers last week it owned the rights to intellectual property employing complex algorithms for uncovering overbought or oversold securities that use exactly the same unusual criteria F-Squared’s model appears to use.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IDnpjY

