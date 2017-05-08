Bankrupt Gander Mountain's new owner sees at least 70 stores surviving

At least 70 Gander Mountain Co stores will remain open, new owner Marcus Lemonis said on Monday after the bankrupt outdoor sporting goods retailer's website advertised going-out-of-business sales at all its locations.

Lemonis, the chairman and chief executive of Camping World Holdings Inc, which won the bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain, said in a statement his publicly traded recreational vehicle retailer plans to operate 70 or more of Gander Mountain's 160 locations, subject to negotiations over lease terms and court approval.

