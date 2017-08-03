FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
Landlord says bankrupt Gander Mountain's liquidator violating lease
U.S.
Business
Reuters Focus
August 3, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 2 hours ago

Landlord says bankrupt Gander Mountain's liquidator violating lease

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Emoji pillows, pajamas and piggy banks for sale at a Gander Mountain Co store in Michigan suggest the bankrupt outdoor sporting goods retailer is breaking its lease terms by allowing its liquidator to stock general merchandise, according to the store's landlord.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, Ramco-Gershenson Properties LP called for an order to stop the sales of non-sporting goods, arguing they are expressly prohibited by the lease and could concern other tenants of the shopping center.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u8oKxY

