Hunting and fishing retailer Gander Mountain Co filed for bankruptcy on Friday with plans for a quick sale, joining a number of other sports retail chains that have sought protection from creditors in recent years as consumers increasingly shop online.

"Today's action is the result of an in-depth review of the company's strategic options undertaken in recent months to preserve the value of the company and position it for long-term success," Gander Mountain said in a statement, adding it has also suffered from underperforming stores and excess inventory.

