Hunting and fishing retailer Gander Mountain Co filed for
bankruptcy on Friday with plans for a quick sale, joining a
number of other sports retail chains that have sought protection
from creditors in recent years as consumers increasingly shop
online.
"Today's action is the result of an in-depth review of the
company's strategic options undertaken in recent months to
preserve the value of the company and position it for long-term
success," Gander Mountain said in a statement, adding it has
also suffered from underperforming stores and excess inventory.
To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2newJ5D