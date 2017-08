Liquidators Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group said on Thursday they had been hired by bankrupt outdoor specialty retailer Gander Mountain to help close 32 locations and sell their inventories valued at about $100 million.

Furniture, fixtures and equipment at the under-performing locations are also for sale, which began on Thursday, the two liquidators said in a statement.

