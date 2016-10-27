FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bankrupt Garden Fresh's unsecured creditors pan sales plan
October 27, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

Bankrupt Garden Fresh's unsecured creditors pan sales plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Garden Fresh Restaurant Intermediate Holding LLC on Wednesday objected to the sales plan put forth by the bankrupt owner of the Souplantation restaurant chain, arguing it would discourage robust bidding.

A credit bid by stalking-horse bidder Beach Point Capital Management would also leave Garden with no assurances it could avoid another bankruptcy, the unsecured creditors said in court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dZPjLY

