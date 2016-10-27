Bankrupt Garden Fresh's unsecured creditors pan sales plan

Unsecured creditors of Garden Fresh Restaurant Intermediate Holding LLC on Wednesday objected to the sales plan put forth by the bankrupt owner of the Souplantation restaurant chain, arguing it would discourage robust bidding.

A credit bid by stalking-horse bidder Beach Point Capital Management would also leave Garden with no assurances it could avoid another bankruptcy, the unsecured creditors said in court papers.

