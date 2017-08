Gawker Media LLC wants to hire JB Duncan PC as special corporate counsel for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy to take advantage of its sole practitioner's familiarity with its business, which dates to its formation.

John Duncan has worked for Gawker in various financial matters over the past 11 years, the media company said in court papers on Thursday seeking to retain his firm.

