Gawker defends bid to retain lawyers from Hulk Hogan lawsuit in Ch. 11

Gawker Media LLC argued it should be allowed to have the same law firms represent it in Chapter 11 proceedings that it employed to defend against a high-profile lawsuit by Hulk Hogan and two defamation lawsuits.

Gawker in court papers on Wednesday said objections by its official committee of unsecured creditors to retaining the firms as special litigation counsel were "not surprising," since the firms represented the online news website and its founder Nick Denton in the lawsuit brought by Hogan and in two unrelated defamation actions.

