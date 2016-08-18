FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Gawker defends bid to retain lawyers from Hulk Hogan lawsuit in Ch. 11
August 18, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Gawker defends bid to retain lawyers from Hulk Hogan lawsuit in Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Gawker Media LLC argued it should be allowed to have the same law firms represent it in Chapter 11 proceedings that it employed to defend against a high-profile lawsuit by Hulk Hogan and two defamation lawsuits.

Gawker in court papers on Wednesday said objections by its official committee of unsecured creditors to retaining the firms as special litigation counsel were "not surprising," since the firms represented the online news website and its founder Nick Denton in the lawsuit brought by Hogan and in two unrelated defamation actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bFLCLv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
