Gawker Media LLC is seeking a court order that would allow it to investigate billionaire Peter Thiel's ties to a lawyer for Hulk Hogan, the wrestler who sued the company for publishing a sex tape.

Gawker, which previously owned the online news and gossip website Gawker.com, argued in court papers filed on Tuesday that Thiel's ties to Charles Harder and his law firm need to be scrutinized.

