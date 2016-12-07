Journalist groups urge confirmation of Gawker's Chapter 11 plan

Journalist organizations are urging a judge to confirm Gawker Media LLC's plan to exit bankruptcy, arguing in court papers that doing so would protect the company's former reporters and editors from liability for content that was published on its now shuttered website.

The plan's provisions for third-party releases would also provide "peace of mind" to other journalists by promoting guarantees of protection against defamation lawsuits, according to the papers filed on Monday in Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gSGwNV