Gawker, billionaire spar over his intent in Hulk Hogan lawsuit

Lawyers for billionaire Peter Thiel and his law firm sought to deflect in court on Tuesday a bid to investigate whether the technology investor acted out of spite in bankrolling a high-profile lawsuit that led to the bankruptcy of Gawker Media LLC.

In 2007 Gawker published an article about his homosexuality. If Thiel acted out of malice toward Gawker, he could be sued under New York state law and Gawker's bankruptcy estate could reap potentially tens of millions of dollars in damages, according to the estate's steward.

