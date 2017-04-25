FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#First Republic News
April 25, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 4 months ago

Gawker, billionaire spar over his intent in Hulk Hogan lawsuit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Lawyers for billionaire Peter Thiel and his law firm sought to deflect in court on Tuesday a bid to investigate whether the technology investor acted out of spite in bankrolling a high-profile lawsuit that led to the bankruptcy of Gawker Media LLC.

In 2007 Gawker published an article about his homosexuality. If Thiel acted out of malice toward Gawker, he could be sued under New York state law and Gawker's bankruptcy estate could reap potentially tens of millions of dollars in damages, according to the estate's steward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q4zGtB

