Global Geophysical exits Chapter 11 as energy sector retrenches
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Global Geophysical exits Chapter 11 as energy sector retrenches

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Global Geophysical Services Inc, which provides seismic data services to the oil and natural gas industry, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday to face an industry bracing for the impact of an oil price crash.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in March 2014 as it ran short of cash. Global Geophysical was coming off a strong 2013 but struggled to ramp up for major international orders and had to cancel a project in Libya due to security fears. The company also uncovered accounting problems, according to court documents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1J0iTf8

