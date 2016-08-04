Global Geophysical to liquidate in second bankruptcy

Global Geophysical Services LLC, which provides seismic data services to the oil and natural gas industry, filed for its second bankruptcy in two years on Wednesday, saying it would liquidate amid hard times for energy companies.

Winding down is the best outcome for stakeholders in light of the company's challenged finances, which leave no margin for another drawn-out Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Chief Executive Sean Gore said in court papers.

