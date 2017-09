(Reuters) - Prepared foods maker Golden County Foods Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday to help push through a planned sale, which requires the company to scrap a collective bargaining agreement, according to court documents.

Golden County, which makes IHOP at Home frozen breakfast products, has struggled with a cash crunch and problems fulfilling a recently awarded contract.

