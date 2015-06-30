Trustee says releases in Golden County Ch. 11 sale too broad

(Reuters) - The U.S. trustee in the Chapter 11 case of Golden County Foods Inc wants the prepared food maker’s plan to sell itself for $22 million revised, saying it improperly would provide the company’s buyer with full release from all creditors.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara in court papers filed on Friday urged blocking the sale to Monogram Appetizers unless the plan is stripped of certain provisions he said are too broad.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IpFsbJ