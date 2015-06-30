FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trustee says releases in Golden County Ch. 11 sale too broad
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 30, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Trustee says releases in Golden County Ch. 11 sale too broad

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. trustee in the Chapter 11 case of Golden County Foods Inc wants the prepared food maker’s plan to sell itself for $22 million revised, saying it improperly would provide the company’s buyer with full release from all creditors.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara in court papers filed on Friday urged blocking the sale to Monogram Appetizers unless the plan is stripped of certain provisions he said are too broad.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IpFsbJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.