5 months ago
Retail bankruptcy wave claims century-old Gordmans Stores
March 13, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

Retail bankruptcy wave claims century-old Gordmans Stores

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Century-old department store chain Gordmans Stores Inc filed for bankruptcy on Monday, the latest retailer to go bust as consumers increasingly turn to online shopping.

The 106-store chain of moderately-priced department stores said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska that it had "fallen victim" to "adverse macro-economic trends," especially a "general shift" away from shopping in brick-and-mortar stores and that it would use Chapter 11 bankruptcy to prepare for a liquidation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nxLIqJ

