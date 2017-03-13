Retail bankruptcy wave claims century-old Gordmans Stores

Century-old department store chain Gordmans Stores Inc filed for bankruptcy on Monday, the latest retailer to go bust as consumers increasingly turn to online shopping.

The 106-store chain of moderately-priced department stores said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska that it had "fallen victim" to "adverse macro-economic trends," especially a "general shift" away from shopping in brick-and-mortar stores and that it would use Chapter 11 bankruptcy to prepare for a liquidation.

