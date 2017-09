Aiming to boost its presence in Texas amid hard times for energy companies, Greenberg Traurig has hired Lenard Parkins as a shareholder in its business reorganization and financial restructuring practice.

The former Haynes & Boone partner will split his time between Greenberg’s New York and Houston offices, helping the firm’s efforts in the Lone Star State.

