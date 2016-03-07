Magnum Hunter investors want probe of CEO's other bankrupt firm

By Jim Christie

Shareholders of Magnum Hunter Resources Corp called for an investigation of possible conflicts of interest between the bankrupt energy producer and its business partner GreenHunter Resources Inc because they share the same chief executive.

Magnum filed for bankruptcy in December and GreenHunter filed on Tuesday, citing its debt burden from its unprofitable renewable energy business, which it shut in 2011 to focus on water services for oil and gas companies.

