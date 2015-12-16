FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guggenheim, fee examiner tussle over $2 mln fee in Exide Ch. 11
December 16, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Guggenheim, fee examiner tussle over $2 mln fee in Exide Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 16 -

Guggenheim Securities LLC will square off in court on Wednesday with the fee examiner in battery maker Exide Technologies’ bankruptcy case over an application for a $2 million fee after calling his bid to deny it “flawed both legally and factually.”

The investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners earlier this week said there is no question its service as investment banker for Exide’s official committee of unsecured creditors merits the so-called transaction fee triggered by the confirmation of Exide’s Chapter 11 plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QrUPoz

