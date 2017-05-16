FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
#Westlaw News
May 16, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 months ago

Offshore rig services company GulfMark to restructure in Ch. 11

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

GulfMark Offshore Inc said on Tuesday it would restructure in bankruptcy just days after fellow offshore services company Tidewater Inc unveiled a similar plan in response to ongoing strains from the energy slump.

Houston-based GulfMark said in a statement it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by May 21 with support from creditors who will swap their senior notes for equity to cut outstanding debt by about $430 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pTLBpW

