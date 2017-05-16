Offshore rig services company GulfMark to restructure in Ch. 11

GulfMark Offshore Inc said on Tuesday it would restructure in bankruptcy just days after fellow offshore services company Tidewater Inc unveiled a similar plan in response to ongoing strains from the energy slump.

Houston-based GulfMark said in a statement it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by May 21 with support from creditors who will swap their senior notes for equity to cut outstanding debt by about $430 million.

