Children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp said in court
papers on Friday it aims to have its plan for emerging from
bankruptcy confirmed in September with the help of a rights
offering that will raise up to $80 million.
Gymboree earlier this month joined the growing list of
retailers, especially apparel retailers, filing for Chapter 11
bankruptcy in the face of intense competition from other
bricks-and-mortar stores, declining mall traffic and increased
shopping online.
