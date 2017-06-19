Children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp said in court papers on Friday it aims to have its plan for emerging from bankruptcy confirmed in September with the help of a rights offering that will raise up to $80 million.

Gymboree earlier this month joined the growing list of retailers, especially apparel retailers, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of intense competition from other bricks-and-mortar stores, declining mall traffic and increased shopping online.

