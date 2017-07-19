Gymboree's releases cover 'pretty much anyone,' says bankruptcy watchdog

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
July 19, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 2 hours ago

Jim Christie

The Gymboree Corp's disclosures for its plan to exit bankruptcy should be rejected because its third-party releases are too broad, extending to "pretty much anyone" connected to financing the children's apparel retailer, the U.S. trustee argued in court papers filed on Monday.

Gymboree's disclosure statement fails to inform creditors about its plan to reorganize by not explaining the need for broad releases and incorrectly describing them as consensual, according to the U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tExzdT

