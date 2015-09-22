Truce between Haggen and Albertsons for sale of pharmacy assets

(Reuters) - West Coast regional grocer Haggen has blamed the Albertsons chain for causing its bankruptcy, yet is now turning to its rival as part of a turnaround to get out of Chapter 11.

Haggen said in a Friday court filing it reached an agreement to sell customer records of 13 of its in-store pharmacies back to Albertsons, the second-largest U.S. grocer. Haggen acquired the records last year when it bought 146 stores from the rival supermarket chain as part of a $300 million deal that Haggen said led to its Chapter 11.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L2FF7m