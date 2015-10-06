Bankrupt grocer Haggen has deals to sell 36 stores for $92 mln

Oct 6 -

Bankrupt grocery chain Haggen said on Monday it had deals to raise about $92 million through the sale of 36 stores in California and Nevada as it seeks to realign around its core business in the Pacific Northwest after a disastrous expansion.

In January, the Bellingham, Washington-based chain, which previously operated 18 stores, agreed to acquire 146 supermarkets from the much-larger Albertsons chain, which was required to divest them as a condition of its merger with Safeway.

