Union wants more time for more bids for Haggen supermarkets
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Union wants more time for more bids for Haggen supermarkets

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The union for about 8,700 employees of bankrupt grocery chain Haggen Holdings LLC is calling for more time to find additional bidders for its stores after bidder Smart & Final LLC did not agree to take on their labor contracts.

Nov. 7 is too soon to hold an auction and a Nov. 2 bid deadline should be extended “at least several weeks,” the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said in court papers on Thursday filed ahead of a hearing on Monday on Haggen’s bidding procedures.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kjnM8H

