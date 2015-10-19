Union wants more time for more bids for Haggen supermarkets

The union for about 8,700 employees of bankrupt grocery chain Haggen Holdings LLC is calling for more time to find additional bidders for its stores after bidder Smart & Final LLC did not agree to take on their labor contracts.

Nov. 7 is too soon to hold an auction and a Nov. 2 bid deadline should be extended “at least several weeks,” the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said in court papers on Thursday filed ahead of a hearing on Monday on Haggen’s bidding procedures.

