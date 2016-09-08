FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comvest sued over real estate deal blamed for Haggen bankruptcy
September 8, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Comvest sued over real estate deal blamed for Haggen bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Private equity firm Comvest Partners allegedly directed a "Machiavellian scheme" to strip real estate assets from the Haggen supermarket chain amid a disastrous expansion that ended in bankruptcy, according to a lawsuit by Haggen's unsecured creditors.

The lawsuit alleges Comvest created a complex web of entities that tried to put the grocer's real estate beyond the reach of suppliers and other unsecured creditors who were owed $100 million when Haggen went bankrupt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cdzjF8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
