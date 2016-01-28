Haggen settles $1 bln Albertsons lawsuit for $5.75 mln

Jan 28 -

Supermarket powerhouse Albertsons will provide $5.75 million in cash to creditors of bankrupt grocer Haggen to settle a lawsuit in which the much smaller chain sought more than $1 billion in damages.

Albertsons in a regulatory filing on Friday also said it will transfer an $8.25 million unsecured claim against Haggen to a trust for creditors to end the suit stemming from the ambitious expansion at the root of Haggen’s Chapter 11 case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JHH3fI