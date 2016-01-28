FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haggen settles $1 bln Albertsons lawsuit for $5.75 mln
#Westlaw News
January 28, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

Haggen settles $1 bln Albertsons lawsuit for $5.75 mln

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 28 -

Supermarket powerhouse Albertsons will provide $5.75 million in cash to creditors of bankrupt grocer Haggen to settle a lawsuit in which the much smaller chain sought more than $1 billion in damages.

Albertsons in a regulatory filing on Friday also said it will transfer an $8.25 million unsecured claim against Haggen to a trust for creditors to end the suit stemming from the ambitious expansion at the root of Haggen’s Chapter 11 case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JHH3fI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
