Bankrupt grocery chain Haggen Holdings on Tuesday won court approval to settle a lawsuit against Albertsons for $5.75 million after seeking more than $1 billion in damages from the supermarket powerhouse.

The suit had alleged Albertsons undermined the $300 million deal last year in which Haggen acquired 146 stores from its much larger rival to reach new markets far from its home in the Pacific Northwest.

