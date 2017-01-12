FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hanjin, container companies square off over port operator sale
January 12, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 7 months ago

Hanjin, container companies square off over port operator sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Container companies will square off with Hanjin Shipping Co on Thursday in court over its sale of a U.S. terminal operator, the latest fight between the bankrupt South Korean shipping line and it U.S. creditors.

Hanjin is seeking to sell its 54 percent stake in Total Terminals International LLC to Luxembourg-headquartered Terminal Investment Ltd to raise $78 million. The transaction also involves forgiving $54.6 million in debt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jzqTZX

