Hanjin, container companies square off over port operator sale

Container companies will square off with Hanjin Shipping Co on Thursday in court over its sale of a U.S. terminal operator, the latest fight between the bankrupt South Korean shipping line and it U.S. creditors.

Hanjin is seeking to sell its 54 percent stake in Total Terminals International LLC to Luxembourg-headquartered Terminal Investment Ltd to raise $78 million. The transaction also involves forgiving $54.6 million in debt.

