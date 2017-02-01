FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pension fund and bankrupt Hanjin in $31 million quarrel
February 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 7 months ago

Pension fund and bankrupt Hanjin in $31 million quarrel

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A pension fund says it is owed $31 million by Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd and wants to probe the bankrupt Korean company's corporate structure to see how it could be held responsible for payment.

The fund said it needs to know details about the Hanjin corporate family to sort out which unit might be pursued for the $31 million, a liability facing the shipping line for withdrawing from the fund, according to court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2juNXgP

