Bankruptcy chatter gets Hartford, Conn. lowered to junk bond status

The credit rating for Hartford, Connecticut's general obligation debt was cut to junk status after the state capital hired the Greenberg Traurig law firm to evaluate restructuring options and city leaders have talked of bankruptcy.

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered its rating on the debt to BB from BBB-minus and at the same time lowered its rating on the Hartford Stadium Authority's lease revenue bonds to BB-minus from BB-plus.

