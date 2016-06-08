FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Haynes & Boone adds three partners to bankruptcy practice
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 8, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Haynes & Boone adds three partners to bankruptcy practice

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Eli Columbus, Matt Ferris and Frasher Murphy have signed on with the bankruptcy practice of Haynes & Boone as it seizes on representations in oil and gas company bankruptcies.

Columbus, Ferris and Murphy joined from the Dallas office of Winstead, where they worked on Chapter 11 cases in Texas and nationally and often worked both with and against Haynes & Boone, said Ian Peck, head of Haynes & Boone’s bankruptcy and reorganization section.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UggoJE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.