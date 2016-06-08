Haynes & Boone adds three partners to bankruptcy practice

Eli Columbus, Matt Ferris and Frasher Murphy have signed on with the bankruptcy practice of Haynes & Boone as it seizes on representations in oil and gas company bankruptcies.

Columbus, Ferris and Murphy joined from the Dallas office of Winstead, where they worked on Chapter 11 cases in Texas and nationally and often worked both with and against Haynes & Boone, said Ian Peck, head of Haynes & Boone’s bankruptcy and reorganization section.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UggoJE