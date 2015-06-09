FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health Diagnostic files for Ch. 11 two years after DOJ subpoena
June 9, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Health Diagnostic files for Ch. 11 two years after DOJ subpoena

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blood-testing service Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc filed for bankruptcy on Sunday as business declined in the wake of a federal investigation and a key lender cut it off.

Chapter 11 will give the company, whose largest creditor is the U.S. government, an avenue to seek financing after being swamped by a federal fraud alert and lawsuits, according to Chief Restructuring Officer Martin McGahan’s declaration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S0XcwE

