Health Diagnostic files for Ch. 11 two years after DOJ subpoena

(Reuters) - Blood-testing service Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc filed for bankruptcy on Sunday as business declined in the wake of a federal investigation and a key lender cut it off.

Chapter 11 will give the company, whose largest creditor is the U.S. government, an avenue to seek financing after being swamped by a federal fraud alert and lawsuits, according to Chief Restructuring Officer Martin McGahan’s declaration.

