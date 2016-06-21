Kasowitz Benson tapped for Hercules Offshore equity committee

Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman will serve as the law firm to the shareholders' committee appointed in the latest Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Hercules Offshore Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The same person said Ducera Partners will serve as the financial adviser to the committee appointed on Tuesday by the office of Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28Ly5fM (Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)