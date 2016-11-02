Opinion backs Hercules' Chapter 11 plan, bats down shareholders

Hercules Offshore Inc's plan to exit its second bankruptcy in as many years won court approval on Tuesday after a U.S. Bankruptcy judge thoroughly rejected objections and conspiracy charges leveled by the drilling contractor's shareholders.

"The equity committee failed to create any doubt that the debtor has met its burden to demonstrate that the confirmation requirements are satisfied," Judge Kevin Carey of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said in his 54-page opinion.

