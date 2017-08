Hercules Offshore Inc on Wednesday asked the judge overseeing its second bankruptcy to approve a plan to sell its fleet of jack-up rigs in the Gulf of Mexico for $18 million to Enterprise Offshore Drilling LLC.

Hercules in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said the plan would save it nearly $2 million a month in maintenance costs and raise proceeds to distribute to stakeholders.

