Bankrupt Hercules wins court OK to sell Gulf of Mexico rigs

Hercules Offshore Inc received court approval on Tuesday for its plan to sell its fleet of jack-up rigs in the Gulf of Mexico for $18 million to help with its plan to exit its second bankruptcy.

Judge Kevin Carey of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved the stalking-horse agreement with Enterprise Offshore Drilling LLC to set a price floor at a Jan. 12 auction at the offices of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in Houston.

