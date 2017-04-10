Bankrupt retailer hhgregg opts for going-out-of-business sales

Bankrupt appliance and electronics chain hhgregg Inc moved forward on Saturday with going-out-business sales at its 220 stores after failing to find a buyer.

The Indianapolis-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 protection on March 6 in Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana and had a deal with an unidentified party for a so-called stalking horse offer that would put a floor on bidding for its assets.

