4 months ago
Bankrupt retailer hhgregg opts for going-out-of-business sales
April 10, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 4 months ago

Bankrupt retailer hhgregg opts for going-out-of-business sales

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt appliance and electronics chain hhgregg Inc moved forward on Saturday with going-out-business sales at its 220 stores after failing to find a buyer.

The Indianapolis-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 protection on March 6 in Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana and had a deal with an unidentified party for a so-called stalking horse offer that would put a floor on bidding for its assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2okE1FQ

