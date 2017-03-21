Electrolux subsidiary sues bankrupt hhgregg over appliance sales

Electrolux Home Products Inc is suing hhgregg Inc to prevent the bankrupt electronics retailer from selling its Frigidaire refrigerators and other branded appliances in store-closing sales.

At issue for the subsidiary of Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux is a consignment agreement it says bars its products from being sold in liquidation or going-out-of-business sales. Hhgregg has a consulting agreement with liquidators that could be interpreted to allow the sale of consigned inventory in store-closing sales.

