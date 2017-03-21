FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Electrolux subsidiary sues bankrupt hhgregg over appliance sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 21, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 5 months ago

Electrolux subsidiary sues bankrupt hhgregg over appliance sales

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Electrolux Home Products Inc is suing hhgregg Inc to prevent the bankrupt electronics retailer from selling its Frigidaire refrigerators and other branded appliances in store-closing sales.

At issue for the subsidiary of Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux is a consignment agreement it says bars its products from being sold in liquidation or going-out-of-business sales. Hhgregg has a consulting agreement with liquidators that could be interpreted to allow the sale of consigned inventory in store-closing sales.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mq6LiU

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.