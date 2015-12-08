Kentucky city, key creditor tangle over bankruptcy eligibility

Hillview, Kentucky, said in court papers on Monday it opted to become the first U.S. city since Detroit to file for bankruptcy only after losing a lawsuit and facing a “take it or leave it” settlement offer.

The Louisville suburb filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy in August as settlement talks over a land dispute with Truck America Training LLC faltered. Hillview responded Monday to Truck America’s objection to its petition.

