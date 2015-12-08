FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kentucky city, key creditor tangle over bankruptcy eligibility
December 8, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Kentucky city, key creditor tangle over bankruptcy eligibility

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Hillview, Kentucky, said in court papers on Monday it opted to become the first U.S. city since Detroit to file for bankruptcy only after losing a lawsuit and facing a “take it or leave it” settlement offer.

The Louisville suburb filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy in August as settlement talks over a land dispute with Truck America Training LLC faltered. Hillview responded Monday to Truck America’s objection to its petition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ONowPn

