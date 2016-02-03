FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judgment behind Kentucky city's Ch. 9 bid grows after correction
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 3, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Judgment behind Kentucky city's Ch. 9 bid grows after correction

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Feb 3 -

Hillview, Kentucky could owe more than it was initially told on the legal judgment that the Louisville suburb has blamed for pushing it into bankruptcy, yet legal experts said the bigger obligation could actually strengthen the city’s hand.

The judgment has been recalculated to correct an error regarding annual compounding identified by a mediator. This would bring the balance to more than $16 million if interest is allowed to accrue, according to recently filed court papers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TCXnjW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.