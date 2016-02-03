Judgment behind Kentucky city's Ch. 9 bid grows after correction

Feb 3 -

Hillview, Kentucky could owe more than it was initially told on the legal judgment that the Louisville suburb has blamed for pushing it into bankruptcy, yet legal experts said the bigger obligation could actually strengthen the city’s hand.

The judgment has been recalculated to correct an error regarding annual compounding identified by a mediator. This would bring the balance to more than $16 million if interest is allowed to accrue, according to recently filed court papers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TCXnjW