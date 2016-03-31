Kentucky city strikes deal as first step to bankruptcy exit

By Jim Christie

Hillview, Kentucky, the first city to have filed for bankruptcy since Detroit’s landmark Chapter 9 petition, will seek to have its case dismissed after reaching a deal with a creditor it has been warring with for years.

The Louisville suburb and creditor Truck America Training LLC said in court papers on Wednesday they had notched a settlement to their long-running dispute over a land parcel that triggered last year’s bankruptcy filing.

