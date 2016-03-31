FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky city strikes deal as first step to bankruptcy exit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Kentucky city strikes deal as first step to bankruptcy exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Hillview, Kentucky, the first city to have filed for bankruptcy since Detroit’s landmark Chapter 9 petition, will seek to have its case dismissed after reaching a deal with a creditor it has been warring with for years.

The Louisville suburb and creditor Truck America Training LLC said in court papers on Wednesday they had notched a settlement to their long-running dispute over a land parcel that triggered last year’s bankruptcy filing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Tkv1LR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.