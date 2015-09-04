FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawaii's Hilo Hattie looks to wrap up second Ch. 11, seven years after first
September 4, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 2 years ago

Hawaii's Hilo Hattie looks to wrap up second Ch. 11, seven years after first

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Retailer Hilo Hattie says it is ready to exit its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in seven years and expects sales to recover for one of the most recognizable names in Hawaiian apparel and gifts.

The retailer said in a disclosure statement filed earlier this week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Hawaii that it expects there will be about $2.5 million for its creditors after it addresses a state tax lien and property taxes, among other payments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JSS9rm

