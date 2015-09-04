Hawaii's Hilo Hattie looks to wrap up second Ch. 11, seven years after first

(Reuters) - Retailer Hilo Hattie says it is ready to exit its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in seven years and expects sales to recover for one of the most recognizable names in Hawaiian apparel and gifts.

The retailer said in a disclosure statement filed earlier this week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Hawaii that it expects there will be about $2.5 million for its creditors after it addresses a state tax lien and property taxes, among other payments.

