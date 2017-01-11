FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power producer Homer City to press speedy Ch. 11 restructuring
January 11, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 7 months ago

Power producer Homer City to press speedy Ch. 11 restructuring

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Coal-fired power plant company Homer City Generation LP filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with plans to secure court approval next month for a restructuring that would shed $600 million in debt.

The Pennsylvania-based owner of three coal-fired electric power plants, which has been hurt by cheap natural gas, filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Its restructuring plan is backed by noteholders with the bulk of the limited partnership's secured notes. They are mostly held by affiliates of General Electric.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ihvnU5

