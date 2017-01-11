Power producer Homer City to press speedy Ch. 11 restructuring

Coal-fired power plant company Homer City Generation LP filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with plans to secure court approval next month for a restructuring that would shed $600 million in debt.

The Pennsylvania-based owner of three coal-fired electric power plants, which has been hurt by cheap natural gas, filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Its restructuring plan is backed by noteholders with the bulk of the limited partnership's secured notes. They are mostly held by affiliates of General Electric.

