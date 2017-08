Zinc producer Horsehead Holding Corp won court approval on Monday to send its plan for exiting bankruptcy to a vote of its creditors, overcoming objections by shareholders.

The order signed by Judge Christopher Sontchi puts Horsehead on track for a hearing to confirm a Chapter 11 reorganization plan on Aug. 30 and 31.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a3BHfo