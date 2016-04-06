FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge rejects bid to extend Horsehead bankruptcy loan milestones
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2016 / 9:18 PM / a year ago

Judge rejects bid to extend Horsehead bankruptcy loan milestones

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

One of the largest U.S. zinc producers, Horsehead Holding Corp, cannot afford delays in its reorganization effort so milestones in its bankruptcy loan will not be extended, the judge hearing the Chapter 11 case said on Wednesday.

“This company is in financial distress,” Judge Christopher Sontchi said at a hearing, noting a better cash situation at Horsehead is welcome but not a sign demand will strengthen enough to prevent the company from liquidating.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oD0zjl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.