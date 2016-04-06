Judge rejects bid to extend Horsehead bankruptcy loan milestones

One of the largest U.S. zinc producers, Horsehead Holding Corp, cannot afford delays in its reorganization effort so milestones in its bankruptcy loan will not be extended, the judge hearing the Chapter 11 case said on Wednesday.

“This company is in financial distress,” Judge Christopher Sontchi said at a hearing, noting a better cash situation at Horsehead is welcome but not a sign demand will strengthen enough to prevent the company from liquidating.

