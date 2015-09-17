FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hovensa bankruptcy proceedings opening in US Virgin Islands court
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Hovensa bankruptcy proceedings opening in US Virgin Islands court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Bankruptcy proceedings over the future of the Hovensa refinery were slated to open on Thursday in federal court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, two days after the plant co-owned by Hess Corp and Venezuela’s PDVSA filed for creditor protection.

The owners have told the court they want to sell the shuttered plant, now being used as a storage terminal, to a buyer identified as Limetree Bay Holdings LLC. A previous sale effort last year failed. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
