Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 8, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 8

3:30 p.m. - Midstates Petroleum Co Inc will ask Judge David Jones of the Bankruptcy Court in Houston to approve two employee incentive programs during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the objections of its official committee of unsecured creditors and the U.S. trustee. The programs cover senior executives and key employees and are essential for keeping restructuring efforts on track, according to the energy producer. For Midstates: Patricia Tomasco, Matthew Cavenaugh and Jennifer Wertz of Jackson Walker, and Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, James Sprayregen, William Guerrieri and Jason Gott of Kirkland & Ellis.

