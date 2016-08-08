FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 8, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 8, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 8, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 8

3:30 p.m. - Midstates Petroleum Co Inc will ask Judge David Jones of the Bankruptcy Court in Houston to approve two employee incentive programs during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the objections of its official committee of unsecured creditors and the U.S. trustee. The programs cover senior executives and key employees and are essential for keeping restructuring efforts on track, according to the energy producer. For Midstates: Patricia Tomasco, Matthew Cavenaugh and Jennifer Wertz of Jackson Walker, and Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, James Sprayregen, William Guerrieri and Jason Gott of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bdRgSj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.