Changes to Paragon's reorganization outline approved by court

Paragon Offshore PLC won a court order on Tuesday approving revisions to its planned reorganization that will allow it to hold on to more cash after lenders pressed for a bigger financial cushion for the bankrupt operator of offshore drilling rigs.

The changes to Paragon's disclosure statement, which were approved by Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, include providing bondholders with $285 million of cash, or $60 million less than originally proposed, while eliminating $984 million in debt.

